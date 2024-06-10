Menu

Crime

2 arrested after Saskatoon police say peace officers assaulted

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 12:05 pm
Two suspects were arrested after Saskatoon peace officers were assaulted Saturday. View image in full screen
Two suspects were arrested after Saskatoon peace officers were assaulted Saturday. File / Global News
A man and a woman are facing several charges in Saskatoon after peace officers was assaulted on Saturday.

Members of the Saskatoon police bike unit found smoke coming from an area in the 600 block of Spadina Crescent near the river around 7 a.m. found a 26-year-old man and woman at an open fire.

Officers investigated a possible bylaw violation and said the man and woman became combative while being questioned. Police said the couple assaulted the officers and tried to disarm them.

The man and woman were arrested and police said they face charges including assaulting a peace officer and attempting to take a weapon. The man also faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and breaching court orders.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

