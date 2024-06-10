1 arrested, 1 still sought after stabbing outside of east-end home in Guelph

Guelph police say one person is still outstanding after they made an arrest in connection with a stabbing in the city’s east end.
Investigators were called to a home on June 2 after a woman reported two men had attacked her 25-year-old son.
The 25-year-old victim suffered cuts to his abdomen and arm and was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton where he was treated. He has since been released.
A 26-year-old Guelph turned himself in to police on Friday and was held for a bail hearing.
He is due in court on July 19.
The investigation continues.
