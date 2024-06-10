Menu

Crime

1 arrested, 1 still sought after stabbing outside of east-end home in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 10, 2024 10:41 am
1 min read
Police continue to investigate a stabbing that left a Guelph man seriously injured. One person remains outstanding after a 25-year-old man turned himself in on Friday.
Police continue to investigate a stabbing that left a Guelph man seriously injured. One person remains outstanding after a 25-year-old man turned himself in on Friday.
Guelph police say one person is still outstanding after they made an arrest in connection with a stabbing in the city’s east end.

Investigators were called to a home on June 2 after a woman reported two men had attacked her 25-year-old son.

The 25-year-old victim suffered cuts to his abdomen and arm and was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton where he was treated. He has since been released.

A 26-year-old Guelph turned himself in to police on Friday and was held for a bail hearing.

He is due in court on July 19.

The investigation continues.

