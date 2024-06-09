Calgary teen killed in Thursday stabbing identified by police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have identified the teenager who died by homicide Thursday after a stabbing in the southeast community of Forest Lawn.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 41st Street SE around 7 p.m. after reports of “an altercation involving a weapon.”

When police arrived, they found a teen suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier this week, Global News spoke to friends who confirmed the victim was a 16-year-old boy from Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service said further details would not be released until an autopsy had been completed, but confirmed a 17-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge.

On Sunday, CPS confirmed the identity of the victim. The altercation, police said, has officially been ruled a homicide.

“This tragic incident didn’t need to happen. My condolences go out to the victim’s family,” said Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a news release. “The impact of an incident like this has a ripple effect through the community. I sympathize with family and friends who have been shaken by this tragic loss.”

Alyssa Meloche, 16, told Global News earlier this week the victim was her friend. She said he lived with her family for a while when he needed a place to stay.

“(He) was such a good person. He was so sweet. He did not deserve this,” Meloche said. “He was so amazing. He was always by my side when I was at my lowest. I was by his side when he was at his lowest. We had each other’s backs. We were so close. He’s only 16.”

Meloche said she and her boyfriend Arlo Quinn, 18, arrived at the crime scene minutes after the stabbing.

“I don’t know how to process this. We were here 15 minutes after he was killed. Finals are coming up and I have to grieve during finals,” Meloche said, wiping her eyes.

Quinn described the victim as his best friend.

“Me at 18 years old, I’m not in the best position right now, and I was watching him make a lot of choices that I made as a kid at his age, and I was there trying to redirect his course,” he said. “I love the kid … and he didn’t deserve this and I want justice served.”

He explained the victim’s family took him in when he needed a place to stay.

“They gave me a place to live when I had nothing,” Quinn said. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here.”

Several police officers were in the area on Thursday evening. A section of the roadway was blocked off by police tape as officers investigated.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News