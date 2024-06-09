1 person killed during overnight fire in Tillsonburg: OPP

See more sharing options

One person was killed in an overnight fire in Tillsonburg, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County.

A neighbour spotted the fire shortly before 1 a.m. at a home on John Pound Road. The neighbour entered the garage of the home and, encountering thick smoke, called 911.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene where firefighters found a person in the front room of the home.

Police say that despite life-saving measures the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say the fire is not deemed to be suspicious.