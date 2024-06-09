Menu

Crime

1 person killed during overnight fire in Tillsonburg: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2024 4:03 pm
1 min read
A closeup of the word "POLICE" on an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
One person was killed in an overnight fire in Tillsonburg, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County.

A neighbour spotted the fire shortly before 1 a.m. at a home on John Pound Road. The neighbour entered the garage of the home and, encountering thick smoke, called 911.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene where firefighters found a person in the front room of the home.

Police say that despite life-saving measures the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say the fire is not deemed to be suspicious.

