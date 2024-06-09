1 person killed during overnight fire in Tillsonburg: OPP

One person was killed in an overnight fire in Tillsonburg, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County.
A neighbour spotted the fire shortly before 1 a.m. at a home on John Pound Road. The neighbour entered the garage of the home and, encountering thick smoke, called 911.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene where firefighters found a person in the front room of the home.
Trending Now
Police say that despite life-saving measures the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP say the fire is not deemed to be suspicious.
More on Crime
- Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in Peel police sexual assault investigation
- Toronto man injured in shooting outside Etobicoke school dies in hospital
- Gabby Petito’s mom forgives Brian Laundrie, but not his ‘evil’ mother
- ‘He’s a demon’: Mom of murder victim speaks out after life sentence given
Comments