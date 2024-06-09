Spark causes fire at orchard in Okanagan Falls; fast response brings flames under control

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department acted fast Saturday afternoon to bring a fire that started at an orchard at Shuttle Creek under control.

The fire started around 3 p.m. and quickly spread to the grass and trees, fire chief Fred Dobransky said.

Dobransky also said he called for support from the Kaleden Fire Department, the Willowbrook Fire Department and BC Wildfire. He credited the quick action from his team and neighbouring support crews for their work in building a guard to protect homes along Peachcliff Drive.

BC Wildfire declared the blaze under control at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Dobransky was called back to the scene at 1 a.m. “I got a call about one problem tree. The fire was burning within the tree and root system,” he said.

Dobransky was on the scene again at 9:25 a.m. Sunday to knock down the tree and has warned people to be extra cautious.

“We had really strong winds yesterday,” he said. “It’s very dry drought conditions. The farm workers were doing grinding and a spark went into the grass and it started a fire. That’s how dry we are in the Okanagan. It’s not good (and) this is just the start.”

Firefighters remain on the scene to ensure the blaze is completely out.