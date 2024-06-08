Firefighters quickly tackle blaze in Okanagan Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Plumes of thick smoke rose into the skies above Okanagan Falls on Saturday afternoon.

The brushfire is thought to have started in an orchard along McLean Creek Road, around 3 p.m., though crews from the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department were quickly on scene.

The BC Wildfire Service estimated the fire to be 1.45 hectares in size. Multiple fire departments from the area also rushed to help.

As of 5 p.m., BC Wildfire had listed the fire as under control and said it was human-caused.