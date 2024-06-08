Menu

Canada

Firefighters quickly tackle blaze in Okanagan Falls

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 8:11 pm
1 min read
Smoke rises from the fire in Okanagan Falls on Saturday, June 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the fire in Okanagan Falls on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Submitted
Plumes of thick smoke rose into the skies above Okanagan Falls on Saturday afternoon.

The brushfire is thought to have started in an orchard along McLean Creek Road, around 3 p.m., though crews from the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department were quickly on scene.

The BC Wildfire Service estimated the fire to be 1.45 hectares in size. Multiple fire departments from the area also rushed to help.

As of 5 p.m., BC Wildfire had listed the fire as under control and said it was human-caused.

Open House: How to make your home less vulnerable to wildfires
