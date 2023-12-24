Okanagan Falls receives a significant infrastructure investment

Send this page to someone via email

Electoral Area ‘D’ in Okanagan Falls is set to receive a significant infrastructure investment in 2024-25.

According to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, the funding includes a $6.5-million investment in the wastewater and water systems, which will benefit current residents and support the area’s needs as additional housing is developed.

A $3.5-million portion of the investment is coming in the form of grants. The balance of just under $3 million will come from reserves, gas tax or grants that have yet to be fully approved.

“This investment in infrastructure is essential to facilitate already planned development in Okanagan Falls, specifically the additional housing,” said Matt Taylor, Electoral Area “D” director. “This includes market-based and supported housing, which is needed in the community and surrounding areas.”

The Okanagan Falls Wastewater System, meanwhile, will receive a total of $1.7 million in 2024 and 2025.

This follows a $2-million dewatering solids processing upgrade completed at the wastewater treatment plant in 2023. The Okanagan Falls Water System is set to receive an estimated total of $4.8 million in 2024 and 2025.

“Developers are doing their part working to bring market-based housing to the area,” Taylor said. “I am asking the provincial government to do their part through grants for supported housing and other worthy initiatives. This planned infrastructure expenditure demonstrates that local government is doing its part too.”