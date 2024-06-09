Woman, 3 children hospitalized after vehicle hits bus shelter in Kitchener, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman and three children were taken to hospital after vehicle struck a Grand River Transit bus shelter in Kitchener on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a Toyota left the road on Belmont Avenue near Glasgow Street shortly before 5 p.m., striking a bus shelter.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

There were four people inside the shelter including a 36-year-old woman and three children who were all under the age of six, police said.

Paramedics transported all of the victims to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the Toyota did not report any injuries to police as a result of the collision.

Police say a 36-year-old woman from Kitchener who was behind the wheel faces charges of careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Story continues below advertisement

Belmont Avenue was closed for a several hours on Saturday as officers investigated the collision.