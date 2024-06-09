Menu

Crime

Woman, 3 children hospitalized after vehicle hits bus shelter in Kitchener, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest of the Waterloo Regional Police is displayed on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say a woman and three children were taken to hospital after vehicle struck a Grand River Transit bus shelter in Kitchener on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a Toyota left the road on Belmont Avenue near Glasgow Street shortly before 5 p.m., striking a bus shelter.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

There were four people inside the shelter including a 36-year-old woman and three children who were all under the age of six, police said.

Paramedics transported all of the victims to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the Toyota did not report any injuries to police as a result of the collision.

Police say a 36-year-old woman from Kitchener who was behind the wheel faces charges of careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Belmont Avenue was closed for a several hours on Saturday as officers investigated the collision.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

