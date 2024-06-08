RCMP say Winnipeg woman reported missing from Rennie, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a woman who they say went missing after her vehicle collided with a tree near a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Whitemouth RCMP detachment said they received a report of missing 29-year-old Brittany Dawn Storey on June 6 at around 4:10 p.m.

They said Storey, originally from Winnipeg, was in the area of Rennie, Man., when she reportedly told her friends on a group chat that her vehicle had struck a tree. The call was then lost and police said no one was able to reach her on her phone after.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A patrol of the area between Rennie and Winnipeg was conducted but police said they could not find her or her vehicle — a white 2016 Dodge Journey with Manitoba licence plate LFR 884. Officials said Storey did not show up for work or return to her residence in the city, nor has she been active on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Courtesy of Whitemouth RCMP

Storey is described as six feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitemouth RCMP at 204-348-2935, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or send a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.