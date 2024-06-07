New board elected as Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony takes step to return

Send this page to someone via email

In what could be a sign that the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony will return, a new board of directors has been selected.

“This is the first step in the journey to restore the symphony in our community,” stated Bill Poole, one of the new board members.

“We are confident that the support exists and that the journey will be successful.”

Poole told Global News that it is unclear what the timeline will be, although he expects the board to meet with creditors soon to discuss a proposal.

“Once it has been accepted, it will have to be approved by the court,” he said.

According to a release, the members of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra Association chose Mary Joy Aiken, Andrew Kugler, Joy Montgomery, Poole, David Proulx, Paul Ross, Colin Sarkany, Cynthia Turner and Ross Wells as its leadership group as it looks to get the KWS out of bankruptcy.

Last September, the previous board cancelled the season before it filed for bankruptcy.

Members of the 52-person symphony have kept together to occasionally perform concerts as a whole or in part since that time.

“A tribute must go out to the musicians who have kept the Symphony alive in spirit and music this year,” Poole stated.