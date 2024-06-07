Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New board elected as Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony takes step to return

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 4:27 pm
1 min read
The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony performs at Centre in the Square in 2019. View image in full screen
The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony performs at Centre in the Square in 2019. Ben Lariviere / Kitchener Waterloo Symphony
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In what could be a sign that the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony will return, a new board of directors has been selected.

“This is the first step in the journey to restore the symphony in our community,” stated Bill Poole, one of the new board members.

“We are confident that the support exists and that the journey will be successful.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Poole told Global News that it is unclear what the timeline will be, although he expects the board to meet with creditors soon to discuss a proposal.

“Once it has been accepted, it will have to be approved by the court,” he said.

According to a release, the members of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra Association chose Mary Joy Aiken, Andrew Kugler, Joy Montgomery, Poole, David Proulx, Paul Ross, Colin Sarkany, Cynthia Turner and Ross Wells as its leadership group as it looks to get the KWS out of bankruptcy.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Last September, the previous board cancelled the season before it filed for bankruptcy.

Members of the 52-person symphony have kept together to occasionally perform concerts as a whole or in part since that time.

“A tribute must go out to the musicians who have kept the Symphony alive in spirit and music this year,” Poole stated.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices