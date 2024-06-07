Manitoba music icon Ray St. Germain recognized with honorary street name

Send this page to someone via email

A homegrown music icon has been honoured by the City of Winnipeg for his decades of contributions to the Manitoba entertainment industry.

Singer-songwriter Ray St. Germain — a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and an Order of Manitoba Recipient — was recognized Friday with the honorary renaming of St. Michael Road in St. Vital to Big Sky Country Way.

In addition to his illustrious music career, St. Germain hosted the nationally-syndicated Big Sky Country TV program for more than a dozen years — one of his many TV projects dating back to his first on-air appearances as a presenter in the late 1960s.

Today, we congratulate Ray St. Germain, #RedRiverMétis music legend and Canadian icon, on the renaming of St. Michael Road in St. Vital to Big Sky Country Way. Visit https://t.co/6ydlPgHpHA to read more.#RedRiverMétisGovernment pic.twitter.com/ubMBYb7gyX — Manitoba Métis Federation (@MBMetis_MMF) June 7, 2024

St. Germain is known for his outspoken pride in his Métis roots in his music as well as his broadcast work, and Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) president David Chartrand said Friday that the singer — now in his 80s — remains a personal hero.

“The Red River Métis have a long history of connecting through music,” Chartrand said in a statement.

“Ray’s contributions to elevating our stories, our music and our community are too numerous to count, but those of us who have worked with him for decades understand how much of his life has been dedicated to bringing joy, knowledge and pride to people through music.”

This morning I was proud to attend the renaming of St. Michael Road in St. Vital to Big Sky Country Way in honour of Canadian country music icon Ray St. Germain. pic.twitter.com/Dnc07YVyKK — Dan Vandal (@stbstvdan) June 7, 2024

The name change was initiated by friend and community advocate Kelly Ryback, who said St. Germain’s longstanding ties to the St. Vital area contributed to the decision.

“We need to remember our past and honour our achievements,” he said. We can’t be so coy. It’s time. We have a wonderful history. Let’s embrace it.

“The message to the young folk is we’re Winnipeg, and you can achieve something out of here, because many have.”