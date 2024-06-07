Yao-Ming the Sichuan takin dies at Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One of three Sichuan takins at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, Ont., has died, zoo officials announced on Friday.

Named Yao-Ming, the nine-year-old Sichuan takin, died suddenly overnight, the zoo reported. Sichuan takin is a goat-antelope native to Tibet and China. Yao-Ming had been declining in health and body condition over the last few months, officials said.

“His loss will be significantly felt in the community, and he will be sorely missed by his zoo team,” the zoo stated.

The animal’s remains have been sent to the Guelph University Animal Health Laboratory in Kempsville to determine a cause of death.

“We would like to especially thank our consulting veterinarian Dr. John Sallaway and his team of health experts and specialist who offered their knowledge and support in the diagnosis and treatment of the beloved takin,” the zoo said.

“As well, we extend our gratitude and condolences to the caring zookeepers who had given extra attention to Yao Ming’s special needs and health over his lifetime at Riverview Park and Zoo.”

Yao Ming arrived to the zoo in May 2016 from the Edmonton Valley Zoo,

The zoo’s other Sichuan takins are named Bamboo and Gansu.

In 2018 a Sichuan takin named Quentin at the zoo died at the age of 15.