Siemens Canada plants 100 trees, shrubs at Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, Ont.

Employees at Siemens Canada in Peterborough, Ont., planted 100 native trees and shrubs at the Riverview Park and Zoo in the city’s north end earlier this week.

The initiative on Wednesday, in partnership with Tree Canada and Otonabee Conservation, saw the addition of button bush, speckled alder, tamarack, Saskatoon serviceberry, and silky dogwood in an area adjacent to the Otonabee River on the zoo’s grounds.

Ian Almond, Siemens Peterborough’s plant manger, says over the past 10 years, the company’s 300 employees have planted nearly 2,000 trees and shrubs at 10 locations across the Otonabee Region watershed area. Siemens says across Canada, employees have planted more than 17,800 trees.

“Beautifying our community and contributing to a more sustainable future is a responsibility and an honour,” he said. “We are grateful to our employees and our local partners who help make it happen.”

View image in full screen Siemens Canada employees from Peterborough, Ontario planted 100 native trees and shrubs at Riverview Park and Zoo. Otonabee Conservation photo

View image in full screen A bucket of mulch is carried during a tree planting session at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday. Otonabee Conservation photo

Chief administrator officer and secretary-treasurer Janette Loveys Smith said Otonabee Conservation is “thrilled” to work with Tree Canada and Siemens to “make habitat enhancements in our watershed.”

“We value our ongoing partnership and our shared commitment of supporting community engagement and the environment,” she said.

Zoo manager and curator Cathy Mitchell said the planting project will create more bird and pollinator friendly spaces along the Otonabee River.

“We are home to many native species of wildlife that share our natural spaces on the shores of the Otonabee River,” she said. “This project, with support from our valued partners, will help achieve the goal to further naturalize the shoreline and create more bird and pollinator friendly spaces. We hope to increase our climate resiliency and native biodiversity of the park. We are very grateful to be the chosen site for the planting this year.”

Tree Canada said the project is another example of addressing climate change.

“Trees and healthy ecosystems are vital for community wellbeing and tackling climate change and biodiversity loss,” said Michael Petryk, Tree Canada’s director of urban programs. “With support from Siemens Canada and Otonabee Conservation, we can foster greener environments for Canadians.”

Mitchell said Riverview Park and Zoo sees 300,000 visitors annually. There is with no admission fee for the park.