Video link
Headline link
Crime

Heavy police presence in Surrey after man injured in shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 1:09 pm
1 min read
Surrey RCMP officers said they are investigating a shooting on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP officers said they are investigating a shooting on Friday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A man is being treated for unknown injuries after a shooting in Surrey Friday morning.

RCMP said officers were called at 8:46 a.m. to the area of 164th Street and 10th Avenue.

The suspect or suspects had fled the scene, police said, but a man was found with injuries.

Police are not disclosing the nature of those injuries at this time.

A short time later a vehicle was found on fire on McMillan Road and police said investigators are working to determine if there is a connection between the two incidents.

There is a heavy police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Police said a motive for the shooting is not yet known.

More to come.

