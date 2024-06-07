SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers prepare to square off in Stanley Cup final

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch, and Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito and Head Coach Paul Maurice hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. MT.
It’s the eve of the Stanley Cup final and to say the excitement is building in Edmonton is an understatement.

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are preparing to square off in the Stanley Cup final, with the series set to get underway in Sunshine, Fla., on Saturday.

The Oilers are hoping to bring the Cup back to Edmonton for the first time since 1990, while the Panthers are looking to win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

The Oilers last made it to the Stanley Cup final in 2006, where they ultimately lost to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Panthers made it all the way to the Cup final last year, but lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993.

At 11:15 a.m. MT Friday, Oilers GM Ken Holland and head coach Kris Knoblauch, along with Panthers GM Bill Zito and head coach Paul Maurice, will hold a news conference in Florida. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post and on YouTube.

Puck drop for Saturday’s game is just after 6 p.m. MT.

Edmonton police ramp up security ahead of Stanley Cup Finals

— more to come…

