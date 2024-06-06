SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canadian rapper Drake places $500,000 bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2024 5:50 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Latest news and videos as the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup.
Canadian rap star Drake has placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup.

Drake posted a screenshot on Wednesday of the bet placed with gambling website Stake on his Instagram account with the caption “Oilers are self-explanatory.”

Canadian rap star Drake has placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup. Credit: Instagram / champagnepapi

He also bet on the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA title.

If both bets come through, he will get a payout of $2.4 million.

Drake often posts screenshots of his big-money bets on Instagram.

He has been hit-and-miss of late. In January, he lost a $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland to defeat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in Toronto.

A month later he pocketed nearly $1.2 million betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

The Stanley Cup final between the Oilers and the Panthers starts Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.

Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup final tickets sell out fast
© 2024 The Canadian Press

