1 dead, 1 injured in crash on county road outside London, Ont.

One driver is dead while another was taken to hospital following an afternoon crash on Shaw Road in Thames Centre, east of London, Ont., on Thursday.
Police report that emergency personnel, including paramedics and firefighters, were called to a two-vehicle crash on Shaw Road just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shaw Road was closed between Dundas and Trafalgar streets for “several hours,” but has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
