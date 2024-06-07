Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on county road outside London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
A closeup of the word "POLICE" on an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One driver is dead while another was taken to hospital following an afternoon crash on Shaw Road in Thames Centre, east of London, Ont., on Thursday.

Police report that emergency personnel, including paramedics and firefighters, were called to a two-vehicle crash on Shaw Road just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Shaw Road was closed between Dundas and Trafalgar streets for “several hours,” but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices