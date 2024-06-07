Menu

Crime

Ibrahim Ali sentencing hearing begins in 2017 death of teen girl

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
New chapter in story of Ibrahim Ali
His trial ended nearly two weeks ago, but there is yet another chapter in the story of Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted of first degree murder in the 2017 death of a Burnaby teen. Rumina Daya reports – Dec 20, 2023
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Friday morning in Vancouver for Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted in December of the first-degree murder of a teenage girl from Burnaby, B.C.

Crown lawyer Isobel Keeley told the judge on Thursday that the court can expect to hear victim impact statements from at least seven people, including the girl’s father, brother, and school and family friends.

Ali, who told the judge at a pre-sentencing hearing Thursday that he didn’t kill the girl, will also be given a chance to speak on Friday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The body of the girl, whose name is protected by a publication ban, was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017 and Ali was arrested the next year.

Crown blames defence for delays in Ibrahim Ali’s murder trial
A jury took less than 24 hours last December to reach its guilty verdict at the end of an eight-month trial that heard Ali’s DNA matched semen found in the girl’s body.

Ali faces a mandatory life term with no chance of parole for 25 years, and both he and his lawyer are expected to attend the hearing by video.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

