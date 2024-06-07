Menu

Three generations keep longtime Calgary family business thriving: ‘A very special thing’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
‘A very special thing’: Three generations keep longtime Calgary family business thriving
WATCH: It can be tough keeping a business going through all the economic challenges these days. But as Gil Tucker shows us, for one Calgary family with a very long track record, survival is all about how you frame it.
It can be tough keeping a business going through all of the economic challenges these days. But for one Calgary family with a very long track record, survival is all about how you frame it.

Ralph Bot, along with his daughter Mary Ann Stirling and granddaughter Tara Stirling, runs Gainsborbough Galleries

The art and framing company has been in business in Calgary since 1923.

Bot came on board in 1961, getting a job with the company after immigrating from Holland.

He took over the business in 1974, operating it along with other family members.

“It’s always something different,” Bot said.

At 87, Bot is still enjoying coming into work each day.

“Oh, I cannot sit at home and do nothing.”

Bot’s long years of experience and strong work ethic are an inspiration to his granddaughter.

“I cannot express how lucky I feel to be able to come to work each day with my grandfather and my mom and make sure we keep things going,” Tara Stirling said.

“There are so many places that come and go, but if you have a company that people want to keep alive in your family, it’s a very special thing.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

