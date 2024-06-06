2 dead in motorsports crash at Okanagan race track

Send this page to someone via email

A motorsports outing claimed the lives of two people in the Okanagan this week.

Oliver RCMP say a single-vehicle collision at Area 27 on Wednesday resulted in two deaths: The driver and the passenger.

RCMP say the accident happened around 5:30 p.m., when the sports car failed to navigate a turn on the long race track and struck a cement barrier at a high rate of speed.

“Tragically, both the driver and passenger succumbed to injuries they sustained,” said Cpl. James Grandy, noting the crash happened during a private event.

“Criminality is not believed to be a factor, and the matter is now being investigated by the B.C. Coroners Service.”

Area 27 is a private motorsports club and is located on the outskirts of Oliver.

Global News has reached out to Area 27 for comment.

“It is with heavy hearts that Area 27 Motorsports Park management is reporting the passing of two track-day participants involved in a client entertainment event on June 5, 2024,” the race track said in a press release.

“The deceased were travelling in the same vehicle as driver and passenger. The experienced driver appeared to have lost control in the braking zone for Turn 1.

“It is unclear at this time as to what the root cause of the accident was. The entire team at Area 27 is sending its deepest sympathies to their families, friends, and the motorsports community.”