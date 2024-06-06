Winnipeg assault victim dies in hospital, suspect charged with second-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of an attack in Osborne Village last month has died in hospital, police say.

Richard Lauren Fehr, 56, had been on life support since the May 25 assault but died of his injuries Tuesday.

Fehr was found that night in a parking lot near River Avenue and Osborne Street, with what police described as serious injuries. He was given medical care at the scene until an ambulance arrived and then rushed to hospital.

Police said they’ve arrested a suspect, 25-year-old Dorion Anthony Terrence Olson, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

0:28 Assault victim dies in hospital, Winnipeg police investigate ‘suspicious death’