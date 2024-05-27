Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man in hospital after weekend assault, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 10:14 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
FILE - Winnipeg police headquarters. A man remained in hospital Monday in serious condition following an assault Saturday. Winnipeg police continue to investigate. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A 56-year-old man remains in serious condition in hospital, Winnipeg police say, after an assault Saturday night on River Avenue.

Police said they were called to the scene around 9:10 p.m. and found the victim with serious injuries. Officers gave him emergency medical care before the ambulance arrived.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Assault victim says support services lacking for victims of crime in Manitoba
