Winnipeg man in hospital after weekend assault, police say

A 56-year-old man remains in serious condition in hospital, Winnipeg police say, after an assault Saturday night on River Avenue.
Police said they were called to the scene around 9:10 p.m. and found the victim with serious injuries. Officers gave him emergency medical care before the ambulance arrived.
The major crimes unit continues to investigate.
