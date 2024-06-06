Menu

Canada

Montreal police recover body of man whose car plunged into river

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Montreal police say they’ve recovered the body of the driver of a vehicle that plunged into a river early Sunday morning.

Officers with the force’s nautical unit located the remains of the 20-year-old man on Wednesday while patrolling the banks of a nature park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

They say nothing suggests the death was criminal.

Police had been looking for the driver since they received a 911 call just before 5 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle that drove off the end of St-Hubert Street and into the Rivière des Prairies.

Witnesses reported seeing a man in the river near the vehicle, but police divers were unable to immediately locate him.

Officers also searched both sides of the riverbank with help from the fire department and coast guard.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

