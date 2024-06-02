Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search underway for occupants of vehicle that plunged into river off Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Truck fire shuts down Montreal’s Highway 40 for hours'
Truck fire shuts down Montreal’s Highway 40 for hours
RELATED - Truck fire shuts down Montreal's Highway 40 for hours
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency rescue crews are searching for the occupants of a vehicle that plunged into the Rivière des Prairies in Montreal early Sunday morning, authorities say.

Montreal police received a 911 call at 4:50 a.m. for a car that drove off the end of St-Hubert Street, through a park and into the river in the city’s Ahuntsic neighbourhood.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the vehicle is completely underwater.

She added that witnesses reported seeing a man in the river near the vehicle. Search crews, including divers, are working to find him.

It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle when it plunged into the water or what caused the incident to happen.

Trending Now

Members of the fire department and coast guard are also supporting the search.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rivière des Prairies river separates the cities of Laval and Montreal on Montreal’s north shore.

— with files from the Canadian Press

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices