Search underway for occupants of vehicle that plunged into river off Montreal

Emergency rescue crews are searching for the occupants of a vehicle that plunged into the Rivière des Prairies in Montreal early Sunday morning, authorities say.
Montreal police received a 911 call at 4:50 a.m. for a car that drove off the end of St-Hubert Street, through a park and into the river in the city’s Ahuntsic neighbourhood.
Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the vehicle is completely underwater.
She added that witnesses reported seeing a man in the river near the vehicle. Search crews, including divers, are working to find him.
It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle when it plunged into the water or what caused the incident to happen.
Members of the fire department and coast guard are also supporting the search.
The Rivière des Prairies river separates the cities of Laval and Montreal on Montreal’s north shore.
— with files from the Canadian Press
