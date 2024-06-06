Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial set to start for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2024 9:06 am
1 min read
Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A jury is to start hearing evidence today in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the border protest at Coutts, Alta.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were arrested after RCMP found a cache of guns and ammunition in trailers in the tiny border community in February 2022.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The two accused, who have been in custody since they were arrested, are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They are to officially enter pleas before the Crown gives an opening statement.

Trending Now

Crown prosecutors have said they plan to call 23 witnesses, most of them RCMP.

The blockade, part of protests held across the country against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, paralyzed the busy Canada-United States border crossing for more than two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge has said the trial could go until the middle of July.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices