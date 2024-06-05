Menu

Comments

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Sask. government says STF has rejected binding arbitration

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 6:49 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan’s education minister Jeremy Cockrill speaks to a member of the media in Regina, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan’s education minister Jeremy Cockrill speaks to a member of the media in Regina, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Negotiations between the Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation (STF) and the provincial government could be at another standstill.

According to the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC), the parties met with STF Wednesday to discuss a path forward to bring negotiations to a conclusion.

“The GTBC proposed that the parties could jointly request binding arbitration. However, the STF has declined,” the province said in a release.

“Government is committed to getting a deal done to provide stability and predictability for students, families and the education sector,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Binding arbitration represents the best path to get that done. Our priority is to ensure that instructional time and important student activities are not affected any further.”

Earlier in the year, STF offered the provincial government binding arbitration as a way to end job sanctions at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

A contract was voted on by STF members last week, which was voted 55 per cent against by members.

More info to come.

