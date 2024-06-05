Sask. government says STF has rejected binding arbitration

Send this page to someone via email

Negotiations between the Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation (STF) and the provincial government could be at another standstill.

According to the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC), the parties met with STF Wednesday to discuss a path forward to bring negotiations to a conclusion.

“The GTBC proposed that the parties could jointly request binding arbitration. However, the STF has declined,” the province said in a release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Government is committed to getting a deal done to provide stability and predictability for students, families and the education sector,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Binding arbitration represents the best path to get that done. Our priority is to ensure that instructional time and important student activities are not affected any further.”

Earlier in the year, STF offered the provincial government binding arbitration as a way to end job sanctions at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

A contract was voted on by STF members last week, which was voted 55 per cent against by members.

—More info to come.