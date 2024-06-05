Menu

Traffic

Estevan RCMP continue investigation into fatal weekend collision

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 6:11 pm
1 min read
Police Lights View image in full screen
Estevan RCMP are investigating a report of a two-vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday night that left one person dead and two others in the hospital. File / Getty
Estevan RCMP continue their investigation with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service following a report of a two-vehicle collision over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the collision occurred on the bypass between Highway #39 and Highway #47 north of Estevan.

“Officers responded along with Estevan Fire Department and local EMS. An investigation determined a truck and a semi collided,” police stated in a release.

“The driver of the truck was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. The adult male driver of the truck has been identified and their family notified. The age and hometown will not be released as per the family’s wishes.”

Police stated the driver of the semi was airlifted by STARS to hospital with injuries described as serious. The passenger of the semi had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

