Estevan RCMP continue investigation into fatal weekend collision

Send this page to someone via email

Estevan RCMP continue their investigation with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service following a report of a two-vehicle collision over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the collision occurred on the bypass between Highway #39 and Highway #47 north of Estevan.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Officers responded along with Estevan Fire Department and local EMS. An investigation determined a truck and a semi collided,” police stated in a release.

“The driver of the truck was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. The adult male driver of the truck has been identified and their family notified. The age and hometown will not be released as per the family’s wishes.”

Police stated the driver of the semi was airlifted by STARS to hospital with injuries described as serious. The passenger of the semi had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.