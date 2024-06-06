Metrolinx preparing ‘contingencies’ if TTC strike goes ahead

Ontario’s provincial transit agency says it has “contingencies” in place if transit drivers in Toronto go ahead with a potential strike on Friday.

Metrolinx, which runs GO trains, buses and the UP Express in and around Toronto, said it was preparing for the possibility that 12,000 Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) workers could walk off the job Friday morning.

“GO Transit and UP Express will continue to operate as normal and our stations and trains will remain open,” a Metrolinx spokesperson said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“While we have contingencies in place to address increased demand where possible, the TTC is a critical service that moves almost 2.5 million commuters every day, whereas GO Transit currently moves 200,000 commuters every day. We do anticipate that our trains and buses will be busier than usual and ask customers to please plan extra travel time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some 12,000 TTC workers — including bus, streetcar and subway drivers — will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Friday if a deal between the Amalgamated Transit Union and the City of Toronto is not reached by then.

The strike would leave commuters without local transit service across Toronto and could lead to widespread disruption and chaos.

On Tuesday, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria would not be drawn on what he would order Metrolinx to do, if anything, to help deal with a TTC strike. He did, however, reference the significant “capacity” difference between the two services.

Neither the government nor the opposition will comment on whether or not back-to-work legislation will be introduced or granted swift passage through the legislature if a strike does take place on Friday.

Negotiations between the two sides continue.