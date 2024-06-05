Menu

Canada

Another man pleads guilty in mass forgery of Norval Morrisseau’s artworks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2024 4:33 pm
1 min read
Another Thunder Bay, Ont., man who oversaw the creation of fake Norval Morrisseau paintings has pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges.

David Voss, 52, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of forgery and one count of uttering forged documents.

An agreed statement of facts filed with the court says Voss managed the production and distribution of thousands of forged Morrisseau artworks from 1996 to the mid-2010s.

Morrisseau, who died in 2007, was a trailblazer for contemporary Indigenous artists across Canada and had received numerous awards and honours, including the Order of Canada.

Eight people were initially charged last year in the massive art fraud investigation.

One of the fraud ring’s key players, Gary Lamont, pleaded guilty to two charges and was handed a five-year sentence in December.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

