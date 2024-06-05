Menu

Crime

Missing Flin Flon man found dead, Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
Trevin Steele, 24, was found dead in Flin Flon on Sunday, RCMP say. View image in full screen
Trevin Steele, 24, was found dead in Flin Flon on Sunday, RCMP say. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say a missing Flin Flon man has been found dead, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Trevin Steele, 24, was reported missing after he hadn’t been seen or heard from since May 24 in Creighton, Sask.

Police said he was found Sunday at a Flin Flon residence Sunday.

Officers from the Flin Flon detachment and the RCMP’s major crime services continue to investigate.

