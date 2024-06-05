Missing Flin Flon man found dead, Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a missing Flin Flon man has been found dead, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Trevin Steele, 24, was reported missing after he hadn’t been seen or heard from since May 24 in Creighton, Sask.

Police said he was found Sunday at a Flin Flon residence Sunday.

Officers from the Flin Flon detachment and the RCMP’s major crime services continue to investigate.