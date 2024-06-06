University student from Guelph excited to receive Terry Fox Humanitarian Award

A Guelph resident is one of 14 recipients of the 2024 Terry Fox Humanitarian Award.

Alexandra Elmslie is a student at Western University in London, Ont., and was diagnosed with severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when she was eight years old.

But that has not stopped her from pursuing a degree in developmental cognitive neuroscience with scholar’s electives designation.

Elmslie is being recognized for her work to support and advocate for those with ADHD and other “invisible disabilities.” She said she was really excited when she learned that she was receiving the award.

“I was in the middle of a CPR re-certification course when I got the phone call,” Elmslie said. “I stepped out of the room and they just informed me that they were impressed.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Elmslie added that the woman who informed her of the award has ADHD herself and she thought that she was doing some incredible work.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to her studies, Elmslie finds time to teach music education to disadvantaged youth, coach a Special Olympics swim team and assist in therapeutic horseback riding lessons.

The Terry Fox Humanitarian Program rewards individuals with scholarships to those who have exemplified the humanitarian ideals of Terry Fox by volunteering and giving back to their communities.

Elmslie was in Paris, France when the awards were handed out last week, but she said it is an honour to have received the award and be a part of a group who have overcome the same struggles that she did.

“It’s a community more so than anything else,” Elmslie said. “You are putting this community of like-minded individuals who all are these incredible humanitarian volunteers in their own communities and that’s probably one of the coolest parts.”

Elmslie said her family was also excited after learning she was named one of the recipients.

“They were all incredibly excited for me, they were all incredibly proud of me. It’s one of the things where I’ve been looking at this award and been working toward it for so long that it’s almost like this goal of mine has finally been accomplished.”