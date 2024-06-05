Hells Angels clubhouse hit during series of OPP raids in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener was raided during a series of raids they conducted throughout Waterloo Region last month.

The raids, which were conducted on May 11, 13 and 21, led police to arrest a “Hells Angels hangaround” and four associates, according to the OPP.

A spokesperson for the OPP told Global News that a “hangaround” is a term used to describe a person who is working their way into the Hells Angels.

“The Hells Angels utilize a graduated membership process within their club. Hangaround is an official rank that is two steps away from full membership,” spokesperson Angle Sloan told Global News in an email. “When a person begins his Hangaround period, he is considered ‘on the program’. Hangarounds are subservient to prospects and members and are expected to do whatever is asked of them by a member.”

Story continues below advertisement

The search warrants were conducted at two homes and two unlicensed bars, one of which was the Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener.

“The investigation began after several incidents of violence were reported, with association to the after-hours club,” Sloan said. “The Hells Angels remain a tactical investigative priority for the OPP-led Biker Enforcement Unit.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say officers seized a gun, a kilo of cocaine, a large quantity of alcohol and some electronic devices.

The OPP did not share any information on the investigation, which led them to arrest five people while also conducting the raids.

2:06 Provincial Police talk about biker gang activity in Eastern Ontario

Police say a 46-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, are facing weapon and trafficking charges.

Two other men from Kitchener, aged 39 and 44, and a 37-year-old man from Cambridge are all facing trafficking charges, as well as charges for the illegal sale of alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is an OMG that use their interest in motorcycles as a cover for illegal activities including drug trafficking, fraud, counterfeiting, money laundering, contraband smuggling, extortion, violence, and illegal gambling,” OPP Det. Insp. Scott Wade stated.

“The Hells Angels have chapters and support clubs throughout the province.”

1:59 Hells Angels-linked clubhouse opens in Peterborough

While they have been established in Kitchener for many years, the international bike gang made waves in Peterborough when it opened a clubhouse on the outskirts of that Ontario city.

The house in Selwyn Township, part of Peterborough County, had previously featured insignia of the “Bad Boys MC” and “Red Devils MC Peterborough,” changing to “Hells Angels” in May.