Proposed Hydro One transmission line upgrades run from Clarington to Peterborough

Hydro One is proposing an extensive transmission line project from Clarington to Peterborough, which the corporation says will help meet the growing demand for electricity in eastern Ontario.

Known as the Durham Kawartha Power Line project (formerly the Greater Toronto Area East Line), the project proposes a double-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line between the Clarington transformer station (TS) to the Dobbin TS in Peterborough.

Where possible, the proposed route prioritizes the use of existing transmission corridors. Route alternatives will be evaluated for a small portion of the line, Hydro One says.

A class environmental assessment will be launched and if the project is approved, construction is expected to start in 2027. Hydro One says the Independent Electricity System Operator has recommended that the new transmission line come into service no later than 2029.

“Once complete, it will increase resiliency and capacity for the Peterborough area and eastern Ontario by more than 400 megawatts (MW),” Hydro One states.

The corporation says as part of its reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples and communities, Hydro One will offer area First Nations a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the project.

“Integrating local feedback and knowledge from Indigenous partners and the community is vital for the planning and design of the Durham Kawartha Power Line project,” said Sonny Karunakaran, Hydro One’s vice-resident, strategic projects and partnerships.

“Electricity demand in eastern Ontario is expected to grow rapidly over the next 20 years and once built, this transmission line will increase reliability, advance First Nations equity partnerships and promote economic prosperity in the region today and in the future.”

View image in full screen A map outlines the proposed Durham Kawartha PowerLine project from Clarington to Peterborough.

The chiefs of Hiawatha First Nation and the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation say they’re excited to partner with Hydro One on the project.

“Hydro One has set itself apart as a leader in the energy industry, and we are pleased that they have begun to recognize the value in a shared journey of prosperity with our First Nation,” stated Hiawatha First Nation Chief Laurie Carr. “Their renewed approach is the first step in a long journey of consensus building, environmental and rights protection, and economic empowerment with Hiawatha.”

Chief Kelly LaRocca of Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation said, “We are confident this project will provide a long-term investment opportunity for our First Nation and enable procurement opportunities for our businesses such as Voyager Services Limited in electrical construction.”

The mayors of Peterborough and the Municipality of Clarington also welcome the infrastructure upgrades as the region’s population continues to climb.

“Our area is experiencing an unprecedented rush of growth,” said Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster. “Good planning today will help to meet our future infrastructure needs and foster economic growth in Clarington and the surrounding communities. The Durham Kawartha Power Line is an important project in our region, and I encourage residents to learn more, ask questions and provide their feedback.”

Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal also says the project will also help reduce the city’s carbon footprint. In April 2020, the Ontario Energy Board approved Hydro One’s purchase of Peterborough Distribution Inc., the electricity distribution company of the Peterborough Utilities group of companies.

“This new transmission line will not only enhance the reliability and resilience of our energy infrastructure but by investing in clean energy transmission, we will (also) be reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to a healthier, greener future for our city,” Leal said. “I am also grateful to Hydro One for their proactive engagement with our residents which underscores their commitment to our community’s needs and priorities.”

Open houses

Hydro One will host several open houses later this month to share details on the project and gather input from residents. Scheduled open houses include:

Solina : Tuesday, June 25, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Solina Community Hall, 1964 Concession Road 6

: Tuesday, June 25, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Solina Community Hall, 1964 Concession Road 6 Peterborough : Wednesday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Peterborough Lions Community Centre, 347 Burnham St.

: Wednesday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Peterborough Lions Community Centre, 347 Burnham St. Bethany: Thursday, June 27 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bethany United Church, 3 George St.

Feedback can also be provided at any time by contacting Hydro One’s community relations via email at Community.Relations@HydroOne.com or call (416) 345-6799.

Ontario’s Energy Minister Todd Smith said he’s pleased to see Hydro One advancing the new transmission line to address increasing demand for electricity in the region.

“Our government is accelerating the development of new transmission, including the Durham Kawartha Power Line, starting community engagement and getting shovels in the ground on projects that will power the next major international investment, the new homes we are building and industries as they grow and electrify,” he said.

Hydro One has more information on the project on hydroone.com.

