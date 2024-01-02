Menu

Canada

Hydro One chief financial and regulatory officer stepping down on June 30

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2024 9:18 am
Hydro One Ltd. says chief financial and regulatory officer Chris Lopez is stepping down on June 30 to pursue other opportunities.
Hydro One Ltd. says chief financial and regulatory officer Chris Lopez is stepping down on June 30 to pursue other opportunities. A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. on November 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. DBC
TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. says chief financial and regulatory officer Chris Lopez is stepping down on June 30 to pursue other opportunities.

The company says it will now begin an internal and external search for his replacement.

Hydro One says Lopez will remain in his position while the search for his replacement is underway.

Lopez joined Hydro One in 2016 as senior vice-president of finance.

Before joining the Ontario utility, Lopez was vice-president, corporate planning and mergers and acquisitions at TransAlta Corp.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

