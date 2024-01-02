Hydro One chief financial and regulatory officer stepping down on June 30

See more sharing options

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. says chief financial and regulatory officer Chris Lopez is stepping down on June 30 to pursue other opportunities.

The company says it will now begin an internal and external search for his replacement.

Hydro One says Lopez will remain in his position while the search for his replacement is underway.

Lopez joined Hydro One in 2016 as senior vice-president of finance.

Before joining the Ontario utility, Lopez was vice-president, corporate planning and mergers and acquisitions at TransAlta Corp.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider.