Girls aggressively approached near or at schools: Guelph police

A Guelph man was arrested after police say he approached young girls in an “aggressive manner.”

Police said several incidents were reported within a two-week span, beginning on May 14.

In each case, investigators said an unknown man followed or chased young girls.

In some instances, police said he spoke to the girls or tried to touch them, and some incidents took place near or at schools.

Police were able to identify the man through surveillance camera footage and he was arrested on Monday in the downtown. He faces charges of criminal harassment and breaking release orders.

A 33-year-old has a bail hearing on Thursday.