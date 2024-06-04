Menu

Education

Mountain View School Division superintendent fired, 3 trustees resign

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 6:27 pm
1 min read
Four members of a Manitoba school division have resigned or been fired since the weekend, with no reasons given as to why. View image in full screen
Four members of a Manitoba school division have resigned or been fired since the weekend, with no reasons given as to why. Screen capture / Google Maps
Four members of a Manitoba school division have resigned or been fired since the weekend, with no reasons given as to why.

On Monday, the Mountain View School Division (MVSD), located in the Dauphin and Parkland area, announced its former superintendent, Stephen Jaddock, had been fired. The division thanked Jaddock for his years of dedication and said it’s maintaining a focus on excellence in education.

In a statement to Global News, Jaddock said the dismissal came after a special board meeting Friday night, and added he wasn’t given a cause.

On Tuesday, the Division has announced that three long-serving trustees resigned, including Liefa Misko, Floyd Martens, and Scott McCallum.

The reasoning has not been shared.

In April, the MVSD was thrust into the spotlight when another trustee, Paul Coffey, gave a presentation on racism and anti-racism. That presentation was later criticized as ignorant and offensive by local leaders, and triggered a provincial governance review of the division.

In an emailed statement to Global news, education minister Nello Altomare said that review is ongoing, adding he expects all school divisions to “provide a safe and welcoming environment where children can learn and succeed, regardless of who they are.”

