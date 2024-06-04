Manitoba’s police watchdog launches probe after man breaks 2 vertebrae in crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has launched a probe into a car crash that saw one man suffer two broken vertebrae near Thompson.

Early Saturday morning, RCMP said officers were driving a man on Provincial Trunk Highway 208 when the cruiser wound up in a ditch about 21 kilometres outside the city.

Paramedics came and the man was taken to hospital for treatment, police said. He had two broken vertebrae and was brought to Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg for surgery.

Anyone with more information or video footage that might help is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details can be provided yet, the province’s police watchdog says.