4 taken to hospital after collision in north Edmonton

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally described the area as Laurier Heights. It is actually between Evansdale and Kilkenny. Global News regrets the error.

Police were called to a collision in north Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of 82nd Street and 149A Avenue at around 1:35 p.m.

Police said a Jaguar XF was reportedly heading north on 82nd Street, went through the intersection against the traffic lights and hit an eastbound Ford truck.

Three people inside the car and the driver of the truck were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.

Police said the driver of the Jaguar was issued a ticket for failing to stop at a red light.