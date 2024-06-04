SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

4 taken to hospital after collision in north Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 5:48 pm
1 min read
Laurier Heights crash View image in full screen
Edmonton police respond to crash at 149A Avenue and 82 Street on June 4, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally described the area as Laurier Heights. It is actually between Evansdale and Kilkenny. Global News regrets the error.

Police were called to a collision in north Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It happened at the intersection of 82nd Street and 149A Avenue at around 1:35 p.m.

Police said a Jaguar XF was reportedly heading north on 82nd Street, went through the intersection against the traffic lights and hit an eastbound Ford truck.

Trending Now

Three people inside the car and the driver of the truck were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.

Police said the driver of the Jaguar was issued a ticket for failing to stop at a red light.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices