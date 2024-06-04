Blue Jays reinstate Francis from injured list

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated pitcher Bowden Francis from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and optioned fellow right-hander Ryan Burr to Triple-A Buffalo.
Francis missed 34 games due to right forearm extensor tendinitis.
He entered Tuesday’s night game against the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 2-2 record and 8.59 earned-run average over five appearances.
Burr was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday for cash considerations.
He made two appearances for Toronto, striking out three and posting a 2.70 ERA over 3 1/3 innings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.
