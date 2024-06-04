Blue Jays reinstate Francis from injured list

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated pitcher Bowden Francis from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and optioned fellow right-hander Ryan Burr to Triple-A Buffalo.

Francis missed 34 games due to right forearm extensor tendinitis.

He entered Tuesday’s night game against the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 2-2 record and 8.59 earned-run average over five appearances.

Story continues below advertisement

Burr was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday for cash considerations.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He made two appearances for Toronto, striking out three and posting a 2.70 ERA over 3 1/3 innings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.