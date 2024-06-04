Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg mulls $586M upgrades to Kenaston Boulevard: report

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
The City of Winnipeg is considering a plan to upgrade Kenaston Boulevard between Taylor Avenue and Ness Avenue. View image in full screen
The City of Winnipeg is considering a plan to upgrade Kenaston Boulevard between Taylor Avenue and Ness Avenue. CP Images/Francis Vachon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Winnipeg is one step closer to widening Kenaston Boulevard.

Upgrading the notoriously slow route, parts of which are crumbling, and widening it to three lanes, have long been the subject of debate in Winnipeg.

Global News obtained a preliminary report Tuesday that calls for upgrades on Kenaston between Taylor Avenue and Ness Avenue, with a price tag of $586.1 million.

Story continues below advertisement

An additional $150.6 million in construction-period interest would come along with that, should the city tackle the project solo by taking on debt.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The report, which will go to the city’s public works department, also discusses building a new bridge over the Assiniboine River, plus sewer and water improvements to service the Naawi-Oodena development, to be built at the site of the former Kapyong Barracks.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mayor discusses fixing ‘sorry state’ of certain sections of Kenaston Boulevard'
Winnipeg mayor discusses fixing ‘sorry state’ of certain sections of Kenaston Boulevard
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices