Winnipeg mulls $586M upgrades to Kenaston Boulevard: report

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is one step closer to widening Kenaston Boulevard.

Upgrading the notoriously slow route, parts of which are crumbling, and widening it to three lanes, have long been the subject of debate in Winnipeg.

Global News obtained a preliminary report Tuesday that calls for upgrades on Kenaston between Taylor Avenue and Ness Avenue, with a price tag of $586.1 million.

Story continues below advertisement

An additional $150.6 million in construction-period interest would come along with that, should the city tackle the project solo by taking on debt.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The report, which will go to the city’s public works department, also discusses building a new bridge over the Assiniboine River, plus sewer and water improvements to service the Naawi-Oodena development, to be built at the site of the former Kapyong Barracks.