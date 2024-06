See more sharing options

Fire crews have battled a large grassfire on the west edge of Calgary that started late on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m., in a wooded area near a climbing centre off Highway 1.

Fire officials said extra resources were called in from Rocky View County to help.