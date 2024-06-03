Menu

Traffic

Man suffers devastating injuries in vehicle crash in northwest Calgary

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 7:25 pm
1 min read
Multiple people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail N.W. View image in full screen
A man in his 20s sustained life-altering injuries, and two others were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail N.W. on June 1, 2024. Global News
Calgary police said a man suffered “life-altering” injuries and two others were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision in the city’s northwest.

Police said just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, a white Ford F-350 towing a utility trailer was stopped along Stoney Trail N.W., just south of the Bow River bridge crossing.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police believe the driver and passenger were outside trying to re-secure the trailer to the truck, which had become loose.

A van then struck the rear of the trailer, causing it to go forward and seriously injure the truck passenger, who was caught between the truck and trailer.

The nature of their extensive injuries was not disclosed.

The drivers of the van and truck also suffered serious injuries.

Police say alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are not believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision, including dash cam footage, is urged to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

