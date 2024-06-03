12 stolen golf carts found at residence in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

OPP have recovered a dozen golf carts reported stolen from a golf course in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. late last month.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say as part of an investigation into the reported theft at a golf course on May 31, officers executed a search warrant on June 1 at a residence in the former Mariposa Township.
Investigators located the 12 golf carts, along with another golf cart and a side-by-side cart which are believed to also be stolen.
A 44-year-old man from Little Britain in Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.
