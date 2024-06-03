Menu

Crime

12 stolen golf carts found at residence in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 4:31 pm
1 min read
A closeup of the side of an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
OPP say they have recovered 12 golf carts reported stolen at a golf course in Kawartha Lakes. Global News
OPP have recovered a dozen golf carts reported stolen from a golf course in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. late last month.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say as part of an investigation into the reported theft at a golf course on May 31, officers executed a search warrant on June 1 at a residence in the former Mariposa Township.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators located the 12 golf carts, along with another golf cart and a side-by-side cart which are believed to also be stolen.

A 44-year-old man from Little Britain in Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

