Wellington OPP say a local golf course sustained $2,000 worth of damage over the weekend.

On Saturday, police said they received a report about four unknown individuals performing stunts with a golf cart.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Wellington OPP or Crime Stoppers.