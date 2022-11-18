Niagara Police investigate theft of 44 golf carts from Lincoln course

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Police are seeking witnesses or camera footage of a brazen late-night theft of 44 golf carts from a Lincoln golf course.

Investigators say the perpetrators took the vehicles between 11 p.m. on Thursday night and 6 a.m. on Friday morning from the Rockway Glen Estate Golf Course and Winery located on Ninth Street.

“Suspects are believed to have driven each of the stolen carts two kilometres across the course, cut a fence, and onto a vineyard service road where a transport vehicle was believed to be waiting in the area of Ellis Avenue and Eleventh Street,” Niagara Police said in an e-mail.

The stolen golf carts are two-seat, white 2020 EZGO Tempo Golf Carts with stock rims and tires, and beige seats.

Each vehicle is valued at $10,000, police say.

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators via Niagara Regional Police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.