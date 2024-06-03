Menu

Canada

‘Socked in’: Weather holds up search for missing climbers near Squamish

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
North Shore Rescue team members conduct annual hover entry and exit training at Vancouver International Airport in December 2015. View image in full screen
North Shore Rescue team members conduct annual hover entry and exit training at Vancouver International Airport in December 2015. Facebook/North Shore Rescue
A spokesperson for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says the area where three climbers have been missing since Friday is “socked in” with clouds and moisture, hampering efforts to find them.

Christy Allan says rescue crews were on standby in the community about 65 kilometres north of Vancouver, hoping the weather clears enough to allow them to try to reach the area where the mountaineers were last seen.

She says the effort would involve helicopter and groundcrews, though the avalanche risk is also high.

Allan says the trio was last seen Friday morning on Atwell Peak on the southern edge of Mount Garibaldi.

She described the terrain as “really complex and remote.”

The missing climbers have not yet been identified.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

