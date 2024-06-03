Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Snow alert issued for some B.C. interior mountain passes

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
June 3, 2024 DriveBC highway cam View image in full screen
DriveBC highway camera footage of Highway 3 at Allsion Pas, 10 km west of Manning Park resort. DriveBC
Summer may be around the corner, but there is still snow in the forecast for some B.C., interior highways.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for multiple high mountain passes.

“A Pacific frontal system moving across BC brings a cooler airmass and widespread precipitation to the region,” read the Environment Canada special weather statement. “Snow levels lowered overnight, and periods of mixed rain and wet snow are possible for high elevation passes along southern interior highways.”

Extreme cold weather warnings on Interior highways

Areas under the weather alert:

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Coquihalla Highway

  • Hope to Merritt

Highway 3

  • Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Okanagan Connector

  • Merritt to Kelowna

Highway 3

  • Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass
Mixed precipitation is expected to fall Monday morning on the  Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass.

While snow is expected to fall over Pennask Summit along the Okanagan Connector, and Kootenay Pass along Highway 3 Monday through Tuesday morning.

“Please be prepared to adjust your driving as weather conditions at high elevations may change quickly,” said Environment Canada. “Visit the DriveBC website for current road conditions: drivebc.ca”

Crews preparing for shift into winter conditions
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

