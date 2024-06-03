Fan support remains strong despite London Knights’ Memorial Cup loss

After a devastating loss in the Memorial Cup finals, London Knights fans say their support for the team hasn’t waned.

The Knights lost to the Saginaw Spirit 4-3 after Saginaw’s Josh Bloom scored with 21.7 seconds remaining in the third period. This gives the Spirit their first ever Memorial Cup win.

Knights assistant coach Dylan Hunter says this was a hard loss for the team.

“Obviously, not the ending you want. We didn’t play our best game for the first 45 minutes,” Hunter said after the game. “We came on there in the end, but (Saginaw) went right to the bitter end. A little bounce here and that’s the game.”

Hundreds of fans packed “Knight’s Court” on Dundas Place Sunday night to watch their favourite team play in the finals.

Hundreds of fans came to Dundas Place to watch the London Knights play in the Memorial Cup finals.

Knights fan Jewel McDonald, along with her family, had front row seats for the game. She says the atmosphere was electric.

“It’s been incredible. I mean, the energy has been electric,” McDonald said. “It’s even better than being at a home game. Because you don’t get the mix of people who are just there for a night out or whatever. You get people who want to be there to cheer these guys on.”

McDonald says she’s been a fan of the Knights since the 90s, but this season has been a special one for her and her family.

“This is the first year that my kids have been able to see every game. They’ve really fallen in love with the team,” McDonald said. “Seeing this playoff run…it reminds me of the ’04 and ‘05 years and I remember seeing the magic myself. And so, to see it through their eyes has been unbelievable.”

London Mayor Josh Morgan was also in attendance at Knight’s Court for the final game. While the Knights’ season didn’t end exactly as hoped, he says watching the game with Londoners was a great time.

“The way that we were able to not only put up the stages but open up Budweiser Gardens so people could use washrooms and concessions, that’s something that’s only starting its potential for hosting,” Morgan said Monday.

“We can follow what’s happening when our teams go elsewhere, which is pretty cool, and it’s great to be down there with lots of Londoners cheering on the Knights.”

The Knights will be hosting a welcome back party at Budweiser Gardens Monday afternoon. Fans can meet the team in Jubilee Square outside of Gate 1 at 5 p.m.

While they won’t be coming home as Memorial Cup champions, the Knights still have plenty of reasons to hold their heads high coming back to London.

“They achieved so much this year, to run through the playoffs and become OHL champions the way they did, they’ve got a lot to be proud of,” Morgan said. “I think it’s a team of people who can be so proud of what they’ve accomplished this year, and London is certainly proud of them.”