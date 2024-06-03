Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Brampton man drowns in Muskoka

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Drowning deaths rising in some provinces'
Health Matters: Drowning deaths rising in some provinces
As people across Canada prepare their pools for the summer and others head to cottages and beaches, experts are asking for water safety to be top of mind. According to experts, drowning rates spike in the summer, and incidents can happen silently within seconds. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for May 29, 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Brampton, Ont., has died after a ride on a personal watercraft went wrong on Indian River just west of Mirror Lake in Muskoka Lakes Township over the weekend.

On Saturday at 6 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka EMS and the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, responded to a reported drowning at a property on Bailey Street in Port Carling.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Witnesses reported that a young man had been operating a personal watercraft when he was ejected into the water while playing around and failed to resurface.

A search commenced immediately, and the 23-year-old man from Brampton was brought to shore, but police say they could not save his life.

Trending Now

Police are reminding people to wear life-jackets when heading out on the water.

Police say people should ensure that they have the necessary safety equipment on board and remember to share their plan with a person on land so that if they encounter trouble, that information will be available to emergency services.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices