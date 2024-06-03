Brampton man drowns in Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Brampton, Ont., has died after a ride on a personal watercraft went wrong on Indian River just west of Mirror Lake in Muskoka Lakes Township over the weekend.

On Saturday at 6 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka EMS and the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, responded to a reported drowning at a property on Bailey Street in Port Carling.

Witnesses reported that a young man had been operating a personal watercraft when he was ejected into the water while playing around and failed to resurface.

A search commenced immediately, and the 23-year-old man from Brampton was brought to shore, but police say they could not save his life.

Police are reminding people to wear life-jackets when heading out on the water.

Police say people should ensure that they have the necessary safety equipment on board and remember to share their plan with a person on land so that if they encounter trouble, that information will be available to emergency services.