Crime

Quebec to spend $31M to boost security at courthouses after violent incidents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2024 1:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for metal detectors to improve safety following violent attack at Longueuil courthouse'
Calls for metal detectors to improve safety following violent attack at Longueuil courthouse
RELATED: There are growing calls to increase safety in courthouses across Quebec. This comes one day after a violent armed attack at the Longueuil courthouse that sent an interpreter to hospital. As Global's Gloria Henriquez reports, the suspect is facing attempted murder charges – Jan 10, 2024
The Quebec government is pledging $31 million to add security checkpoints and more special constables to the province’s courthouses after recent violent incidents that raised safety concerns.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and Public Security Minister François Bonnardel made the announcement today in Longueuil, where an interpreter was seriously injured in a courthouse knife attack early this year.

Part of the funding announced Monday will allow walk-through metal detectors to be added at nine courthouses by fall 2025, including in Longueuil, Laval, and Quebec City.

The bulk of the funding — $23.4 million — will go toward training and hiring more special constables, who are responsible for ensuring security in courthouses.

A number of groups representing Quebec justice system workers have been lobbying the government to increase security at courts after the Jan. 9 Longueuil knife attack and a more recent alleged assault of a youth protection worker at the courthouse in Sherbrooke.

As of earlier this year, only certain Montreal-area courthouses had airport-style security in place with metal detectors and X-ray equipment.

Click to play video: 'Man stabbed inside Longueuil courthouse'
Man stabbed inside Longueuil courthouse

 

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

